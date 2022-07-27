Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > South 24-Parganas involves students to celebrate 'World Mangrove Day'
Kolkata

South 24-Parganas involves students to celebrate 'World Mangrove Day'

BY Team MP26 July 2022 6:42 PM GMT
South 24-Parganas involves students to celebrate World Mangrove Day
X

KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas district administration on Tuesday celebrated the occasion of World Mangrove Day (July 26) by involving students from different schools to inculcate the importance of mangrove preservation among them through various initiatives across the district.

The main programme that was held at Gangasagar, one of the well-known pilgrimage destinations of West Bengal, was attended by Bankim Hazra, Sunderban Affairs minister, senior officials from Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority, District Magistrate Sumit Gupta , Divisional Forest Officer (South 24 Parganas ), Milan Mondal among others. The administration has set the ball rolling for setting up 'Mangrove Bachao (Save) Club' in all the schools located within the district and designating brand ambassadors among the students from each school with the aim to generate awareness about the importance of mangrove preservation. The students have been asked to inform their family members about the importance of preserving mangroves. The teachers have been trained in holding various competitions among the students for generating awareness. "We have planted 12 crore saplings in the last two years on 4500 hectares of land in South 24-Parganas and will follow it up with another 2 crore this year. The work is being executed in coordination with the state Forest department and Panchayats and Rural Development department and women

from the Self Help Groups (SHGs)

are being involved in the entire exercise," Gupta said. Mangroves are an ecologically fragile ecosystem rich in biodiversity and provide a range of services like fisheries, medicines, recreation, eco tourism, bio filtration, nursery and coastal protection. It sequesters carbon at a rate of nearly seven times more than normal

trees. It also protects groundwater

aquifers from seepage of seawater, thereby ensuring water security for the coastal population.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
ED grills Partha; summons ex-chairman of WBBSE

ED grills Partha; summons ex-chairman of WBBSE

Vande Bharat: Latest version to leave factory by Aug 12; commercial run by Nov after trials

Vande Bharat: Latest version to leave factory by Aug 12; commercial run by Nov after trials

State records 1,232 new cases; positivity rate dips to about 9%

State records 1,232 new cases; positivity rate dips to about 9%

Free eye treatment: State to introduce

Free eye treatment: State to introduce 'Chokher Alo' project from Basirhat

'Trafficking survivors can drop message at helpline for urgent action'

Civic body initiates special anti-dengue drives in Kolkata

Civic body initiates special anti-dengue drives in Kolkata

State to launch drive on tiger conservation

State to launch drive on tiger conservation

Kalimpong: Taxi driver found dead in jungle

Kalimpong: Taxi driver found dead in jungle

Agriculture push: Training to be held to teach new way of making vermicompost

Agriculture push: Training to be held to teach new way of making vermicompost

Review: Marks of 19.85% change in HS; 18 more in top 10 in Madhyamik

Review: Marks of 19.85% change in HS; 18 more in top 10 in Madhyamik

State stipulates service charge levied on mutation

State stipulates service charge levied on mutation

Phase out all 15-yr-old vehicles in next 6 months: Green Tribunal

Phase out all 15-yr-old vehicles in next 6 months: Green Tribunal

Bolpur

Bolpur's 'one rupee doctor' dies at 84 in Kolkata; CM condoles

Share it
X
X