South 24-Parganas involves students to celebrate 'World Mangrove Day'
KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas district administration on Tuesday celebrated the occasion of World Mangrove Day (July 26) by involving students from different schools to inculcate the importance of mangrove preservation among them through various initiatives across the district.
The main programme that was held at Gangasagar, one of the well-known pilgrimage destinations of West Bengal, was attended by Bankim Hazra, Sunderban Affairs minister, senior officials from Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority, District Magistrate Sumit Gupta , Divisional Forest Officer (South 24 Parganas ), Milan Mondal among others. The administration has set the ball rolling for setting up 'Mangrove Bachao (Save) Club' in all the schools located within the district and designating brand ambassadors among the students from each school with the aim to generate awareness about the importance of mangrove preservation. The students have been asked to inform their family members about the importance of preserving mangroves. The teachers have been trained in holding various competitions among the students for generating awareness. "We have planted 12 crore saplings in the last two years on 4500 hectares of land in South 24-Parganas and will follow it up with another 2 crore this year. The work is being executed in coordination with the state Forest department and Panchayats and Rural Development department and women
from the Self Help Groups (SHGs)
are being involved in the entire exercise," Gupta said. Mangroves are an ecologically fragile ecosystem rich in biodiversity and provide a range of services like fisheries, medicines, recreation, eco tourism, bio filtration, nursery and coastal protection. It sequesters carbon at a rate of nearly seven times more than normal
trees. It also protects groundwater
aquifers from seepage of seawater, thereby ensuring water security for the coastal population.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Oppn parties allege 'intensifying misuse' of probe agencies by govt26 July 2022 8:19 PM GMT
77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt26 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT
'GST complicated, uniform tax system not right for India'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
It's been real privilege to work with you as your Prime Minister: PM...26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
'I will not join any other political party'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT