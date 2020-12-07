South 24-Parganas introduces mobile voter registration booth

Kolkata: The South 24-Parganas administration has introduced mobile voter registration booth for collection of forms from eligible voters on Saturday.



"This (mobile voter registration booth) is a unique initiative. This is specifically designed to handle Covid situation," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

The vehicle with Data Entry operators and election officials will go to different booth area having less female voters, less 18-19 voters, provide Form number 8 and request people to do on the spot registration.

"These vehicles are also parked in Duare Sarkar camps where large gatherings are happening," pointed out Ulaganathan.

He informed that the vehicle(s) will stop at some prominent places of assembly constituency / block area and a temporary camp (20 to 30 minutes) may be organized. At the temporary camp, there will be proper seating arrangement maintaining COVID-19 protocol.

Each vehicle will have two or three computers / laptops with internet connection and data entry operators. On spot online application will be done for people willingly enrolling themselves in the voters list.

The vehicle will also make people aware about the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme — the flagship programme of the

Election Commission of India for voter education, awareness and promoting voter literacy in India.