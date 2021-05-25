South 24-Parganas: At least 2 lakh people evacuated to safety shelters

KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas district administration has already evacuated nearly two lakh people to various cyclone shelters, flood shelters and other shelters from various islands in Sagar, Patharpratima, Gosaba and other areas located near the coast as the 'very severe cyclonic storm' Yaas is expected to hit the state on Wednesday noon.



The people were shifted in vessels and buses arranged by the district administration. There are 115 cyclone shelters, 19 flood centres and 1,612 other shelters in the district.

There will be 185 teams for power restoration. As many as 13,500 electric poles have been kept at different strategic points along with 4,400 poles in reserve.

About 41 telecom restoration teams have been deployed. "We have ensured the return of 14,500 fishing boats that had ventured into the sea and have seized 13 boats for violations of weather alert including the arrest of 58 persons," a senior official of the district administration said.

As many as 579393 tarpaulins and 2377.95 metric tonnes of rice have been procured for relief measures by the district administration. About 2.5 lakh pouches of drinking water have been kept at different points and huge quantities have also been kept in reserve.

District Magistrate P Ulaganathan conducted an aerial survey of the various blocks in the district and ensured that all restoration work related to embankments are completed on a war footing.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed at strategic locations and Ham radio teams have been deployed at G Plot, Mousuni, Ghormara, Sagar and Kakdwip subdivision. As many as 38 satellite phones have been provided for bridging the connectivity gap.

The district Yaas Control Room numbers: 033-2448-8051/033-2448-8052 will be operational round the clock from Tuesday and control room has been opened in every sub-division, block & municipality headquarters. There will also be sufficient arrangements particularly for COVID-19 management in terms of availability of oxygen, emergency medicines, ambulances, hearses. Arrangements have also been made for power back up at hospitals.