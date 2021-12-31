Sourav tests –ve for Omicron, discharged

Kolkata: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the hospital on Friday after he tested negative for the Omicron variant of Covid.



According to the hospital sources, Ganguly has been doing fine and has been advised to stay in home isolation. The doctors will, however, monitor Ganguly's health conditions from time to time. He was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening after he had tested Covid positive. Ganguly had mild symptoms. He was administered "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail" therapy in the hospital on Monday night following which he became "hemodynamically stable".

"Ganguly is discharged from the hospital on Friday. He is clinically stable and will remain in home isolation. Two doctors will keep a watch on his health status," said a press statement issued by the hospital.