Sourav likely to be discharged today

Kolkata: Former India captain and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's health condition is completely stable now and he is likely to be released from the hospital on Thursday.



He was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning but he urged the hospital authorities to stay back for yet another day. The hospital also postponed his discharge for a day following Ganguly's wish. Wife Dona Ganguly arrived early in the hospital to take her husband home. Hundreds of fans also gathered outside the hospital and also outside his residence in Behala to catch a glimpse of the former skipper.

"Ganguly is fit now and slept well last night. It is completely his choice that he wanted to stay for another day," a senior official of the hospital said. He was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after suffering a mild heart attack. He was diagnosed to have three arterial blockages. One stent was implanted but the medical board is not willing to implant stents to repair the remaining two blockages as of now. Cardiac specialist Dr Devi Shetty on Tuesday visited Ganguly and also met the medical board. Dr Shetty gave a clean chit to Ganguly saying that he can play cricket and take part in marathons if he wishes to.

The hospital bulletin issued on Wednesday said the reports of his routine blood tests were satisfactory and the ECG report was also normal. His pulse rate was around 72/minute and BP 120/70mmHg. Treating doctors will also be keeping constant vigil on his health situation from time-to-time after he reaches home.