Sourav is under pressure, says Ashok Bhattacharya

Kolkata: After visiting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly at a private hospital, former minister and CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya said the former Indian skipper was under pressure.



According to reports in a Bengali news channel, Bhattacharya claimed that Sourav was put under pressure.

"It is unfortunate that he has been pressurised. He comes from a different field. We all want him to stay in that field only. We want him to be loved by all. But, some people tried to utilise him for political gains. This has affected him to a certain extent. Even Sourav wants to stay in his own field. Even, I want him to stay in his own field only," the leader told the

news channel.

Earlier, Ganguly underwent angioplasty at the hospital on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

He is stable now. According to reports, Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had rushed to the hospital to visit Ganguly and wished his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, speculations were rife that Ganguly was likely to join BJP.