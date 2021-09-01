Sourav Ganguly's mother tests +ve, in hosp

KOLKATA: Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's mother, Nirupa Ganguly, was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Monday night after she tested positive for Covid.



She complained of respiratory distress. According hospital sources, Nirupa Ganguly is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition.

She was given oxygen support. She has been put under the supervision of a medical board consisting of four doctors.

According to the hospital, she had mild shortness of breath though her other health parameters were normal.

Sourav also underwent Covid test but his report came negative.

Sourav's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had earlier been infected with Covid.