'Sourav Ganguly victim of political vendetta'

kolkata: Amid reports of Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday alleged that the former Indian skipper had become a victim of vendetta politics as he had apparently turned down the offer to join BJP.



Training guns at the saffron party, TMC MP Santanu Sen tweeted: "Another example of political vendetta. Son of @AmitShah can be retained as Secretary of #BCCI. But @SGanguly99 can't be. Is it because he is from the State of @MamataOfficial or he didn't join @BJP4India? We are with you Dada!" Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of TMC, said: "Sourav is Bengal's pride. He has been removed, but Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah, will continue as the secretary of BCCI. This reveals the double standards of the BJP. On one hand, they talk about dynastic rule and on the other they place children of political leaders in key posts."

In 2021, as per reports, the BJP had tried to project Sourav as its main face for the Assembly election campaign.Amit Shah and other BJP leaders had visited his house in Barisha and had lunch there.

But, Sourav had apparently refused to join politics. He was also seen sharing the dais with Mamata Banerjee. Brushing aside TMC's allegation that Ganguly was removed because of political vendetta,

Dilip Ghosh, BJP's national vice president, said: "This has nothing to do with politics."

However, Ghosh admitted that the BJP had wanted him to be the party's face in the 2021 Assembly election.

According to reports Jay Shah is also expected to replace Ganguly as India's representative at the ICC Board.