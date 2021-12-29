Sourav Ganguly, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien test +ve for Covid

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien have tested positive for Covid. Ganguly has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city while O'Brien is in home isolation.



Ganguly was admitted to the hospital late on Monday evening after his RT-PCR report came positive. Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy was performed on him on Monday night and he is currently hemodynamically stable, said a senior official of the private hospital. A medical board has been constituted comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda who would consult with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan. His swab sample has been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if there is the presence of Omicron variant. Prime Minister's Office and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also inquired about his health.

The 49-year-old was double vaccinated and he had undergone an emergency angioplasty earlier this year. The panel of doctors is keeping a close watch on his health status. Ganguly has been travelling to various places extensively to take part in all professional activities.

O'Brien, on the other hand, disclosed the information on his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning and stated: "Have tested positive for Covid. Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet)."