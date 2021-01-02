Sourav Ganguly expresses inability to set up school, HIDCO takes back land

Kolkata: After former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly informed the state government about his unwillingness to set up a school for underprivileged children on the land allotted to him for the same, the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) decided to take back the plot in New Town.



Ganguly was given 2 acres in Action Area II to set up the school in 2013. But, he didn't do anything with the plot in the past 7 years.

In August last year, he wrote a letter to the state government expressing his unwillingness to set up the school at the

moment

and wanted to return the land.

The state cabinet in its meeting held in December decided to take back the land and return the money to him.

Accordingly, HIDCO began its procedure to take back possession of the land. Debashis Sen, Chairman of HIDCO said work was on to calculate the sum that would be refunded to him. Ganguly got the land at cost price.

After getting back the land, HIDCO will decide in what way the same could be used in future. On getting back the land, HIDCO will build a boundary wall.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Ganguly will join BJP on January 12.

He had also met the Governor recently.

Political analysts opined that the former skipper wanted to return the land before joining the saffron party.