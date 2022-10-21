Sourav Ganguly deprived to secure someone else's interests: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for allegedly depriving former Indian cricket skipper Sourav Ganguly by not nominating him for the ICC chairman's post, terming it an act of "shameless political vendetta".



"Why was he not sent to ICC? It is to secure someone's interest (in the cricket board). I had spoken to various BJP leaders, but he was not allowed. What was the reason behind this? He has been deprived. This is a shameless political vendetta to give priority to a particular person," Banerjee maintained. She reiterated that she would have been vocal on the issue even if Sachin Tendulkar or Mohammad Azharuddin were deprived similarly.

"Sourav was very much entitled to the ICC post. What is the reason for depriving him? The position is being kept for someone else. He is a polite person, he has not said anything; but I am sure he is hurt," Banerjee added. She maintained that it is a shame that there will be no representation from India in the ICC this year. "I am not going to take things lying down," she added.

"We are ashamed of the behaviour meted out to Sourav. But remember, one day justice will prevail," she elaborated citing the instances of both Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar who went on to head the ICC after completion of their tenure at the BCCI.

Earlier this week, expressing her shock over Ganguly not getting renominated for the post of BCCI president, Banerjee had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow him to run for the ICC chief's post.

"This is my humble request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Sourav (Ganguly) to run for the ICC post. He is a national treasure, and his removal from BCCI President's post is unjustifiable. Please consider this matter in light of the future of sports in our country," Banerjee had said. Roger Binny, a 1983 World Cup-winning squad member, has been elected as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), taking over from Ganguly who served the BCCI as the board president for three years.

The Supreme Court had earlier given a three-year extension to both BCCI president Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, son of Union Home minister Amit Shah, but Shah is continuing as the BCCI secretary while Ganguly has been removed from his position.