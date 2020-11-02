Soumitra's health condition remains critical

Kolkata: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition deteriorated a bit on Sunday as he had some internal bleeding and the hemoglobin level dropped.



Bleeding could not be controlled fully and hemoglobin level has been fluctuating. Around 4 units of blood was transfused on the patient. CT angio had been carried out to find out the exact location of bleeding. Vascular surgeons and anesthesiologists were consulted. His conscious level is the same as before due to Covid encephalopathy.

A senior doctor from the team treating Chatterjee said that hemoglobin level dropped and there was some internal bleeding.

The issues were however resolved. His platelet level has gone up and transfusion was performed.

"Due to bleeding there has been some physiological alteration. His hemoglobin level is fluctuating. His urine

output is adequate and urea and creatinine levels are also not bad. He has been under respiratory support as before," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

Chatterjee has been in hospital for 25 days.