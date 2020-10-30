Soumitra's health condition remains critical

Kolkata: The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Thursday as there was no major improvement in his conscious level. However, he has been responding to the treatment, hospital sources said.



According to a senior doctor of the hospital, Chatterjee's condition is a little stable. "He has marginally improved. The second session of dialysis has also been carried out. Haemoglobin level has gone down and a blood transfusion has been done later. His platelet is also stable. There has been no external bleeding and he was given all antibiotics., which are working. He has no temperature and further, no deterioration has been found," a senior doctor said.

He also said Chatterjee opened his eyes on Thursday and responded to verbal commands. He still complains of some jitteriness. His condition is definitely critical, the doctor maintained.

"His blood pressure level is holding on. Oxygen saturation 95-100 per cent with ventilation support, with 40- 50 percent Oxygen given," the doctor said adding: "There has been no fever, no shooting up of BP and other functions are within an acceptable range."