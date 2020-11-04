Soumitra's health condition improves

Kolkata: The health condition of the legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved a little bit on Tuesday with the doctors successfully stopping internal bleeding following a surgical intervention.



The 85-year-old thespian has been maintaining his

blood pressure and there was no new episode of

bleeding.

His platelet count has also gone towards normalcy.

"The hemoglobin level of the actor is getting stabilized. We had to transfuse blood on the patient. A dialysis was also carried out on Chatterjee on Tuesday to relieve the stress on his kidney. The actor's urine output was adequate and the consciousness level still around 10 on Glasgow coma scale," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

"The actor is having spontaneous eye opening.

We are consolidating lost ground and trying to get hold of his physiological situation. Once that is done we would be concentrating on neurological status. With every passing day things appear to get a little

complicated considering the age of the actor and the comorbidity issues. The actor is however putting up a valiant fight," added the doctor.