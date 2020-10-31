Soumitra's condition improves a bit; no dialysis on Friday

Kolkata: The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee is stable compared to his state three days ago, said a senior doctor from the private hospital where he has been admitted for over three weeks.



"Chatterjee is putting up urine and his urea and creatinine levels have come down. We have decided not to conduct dialysis on Friday. It has been decided to take a pause and see how the actor does on Saturday and then we will take a call. He is in ventilation support and maintaining well. The oxygen support is below 40 per cent now and saturation is more than 97/98 per cent," a senior doctor of the medical board said.

His haemoglobin and platelet count have been stabilised. No bleeding has taken place. No platelet transfusion would be given as it is stable. "His consciousness level is 10 out of 15 on Glasgow coma scale, has no fever and we will focus on revival of neurological issues once his condition improves on other parameters."

According to the hospital bulletin in the evening, kidney and heart functioning of Chatterjee has improved.

On his consciousness, the doctor said that though Chatterjee was opening his eyes in the morning but remained unresponsive.

Prolonged stay in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is taking a toll on him, he said.

He said that Chatterjee's neurological issues remained a matter of concern and they will start treatment for them once his other health parameters are stabilised.

The octogenarian patient has not developed fresh infections or fever, he added.

Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he was afflicted with COVID-19. He later tested negative for the virus but remained in the hospital as other complications set in.