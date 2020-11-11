Soumitra set to undergo plasmapheresis

Kolkata: The doctors have decided to conduct plasmapheresis on legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee whose health condition has



improved from that of the earlier.

Tracheostomy would be carried out on the patient tomorrow as decided by the team of doctors at the

hospital.

A 5-member team of doctors from the health department that had visited the hospital on Monday has also given a go-ahead to the private hospital in this regard.

A senior doctor of the private hospital on Tuesday said that they have decided to perform plasmapheresis on the 85-year-old thespian after Tracheostomy is done.

Some precautionary steps would be taken for carrying out the plasmapheresis.

The team of government doctors also consented to carry out plasmapheresis which would help revive his health condition.

The doctors are now carrying out dialysis on the actor on every alternate day, the senior doctor of the hospital said.

"The family members of Chatterjee have shown tremendous support and we are thankful to them. The team of government doctors have also been guiding us as to how the health condition of the veteran actor can be improved," the doctor said.