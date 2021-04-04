Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa dies at Kolkata hospital

Kolkata: Deepa Chatterjee, the wife of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, died at a city hospital on Sunday, her family said.



"Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," her daughter Poulomi Bose said.

Deepa, 83, was admitted to hospital on March 31.

Soumitra Chatterjee, a multiple award-winning actor, died in November last year following a long battle with various ailments after testing positive for COVID-19.

Deepa, a badminton champion who had also acted in films like 'Durga' and 'Bilombito Loy', married Soumitra in 1960.