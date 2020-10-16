Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

Kolkata: The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved a lot on Friday morning following which doctors have removed him from the BiPAP and put on nasal mask.

The 85-year-old thespians oxygen saturation has also improved while his sodium and potassium have been both corrected, doctors, treating him at the city-based private hospital, said.



"Mr Chatterjee has slept well last night. His restlessness has also improved. He was on BiPAP in the night but now (in the morning) put on nasal mask. His oxygen saturation is normal and both Sodium and Potassium levels have been corrected. This is a very good sign," Dr Arindam Kar, leading the team of 15 doctors, treating the veteran actor, said.



Talking about their planned treatment, he said that a few normal and regular tests will be conducted on Chatterjee on Friday.



"Normal and regular tests will be repeated today. We are grateful to the Almighty," he said.



The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to a private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.



He had to be shifted to the ITU as his condition turned critical.



Chatterjee tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday following which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU for treatment.

