Soumitra Chatterjee tests Covid positive

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke winner Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday and has been admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata. His family members confirmed that he had been ill for the past few days, following which a Covid-19 test was advised by a doctor.



"He is stable. He had a fever in the last few days. We wanted to admit him as a precautionary measure since he has multiple comorbidities," said Poulami Bose, the actor's daughter. A three-member medical team is monitoring the health of the legendary actor. According to family, the Padma Bhushan awardee is a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern and wished him a speedy recovery. Taking to Twitter, she said: "Concerned to hear about the veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee testing positive for #COVID19. Praying for his speedy recovery and good health!"

Chatterjee had resumed shooting a few days ago. Parambrata, another noted Bengali actor completed the shooting of Abhiyan under his direction. Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the role of young Soumitra in the film while the veteran actor himself plays his older self.