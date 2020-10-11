Soumitra Chatterjee stable

Kolkata: The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is stated to be stable on Saturday.

Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on October 6 morning after he tested positive for Covid. His health condition turned serious late on Thursday night. He had been put at the ITU under oxygen support and has been kept under close observation by a medical board.

"As per the team of 12 doctors attending to him, my father is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this count. His blood pressure is normal and he has no need of oxygen administration at the moment. However, he is suffering from Covid Encephalopathy as per the physicians' assessment," the actor's daughter said.