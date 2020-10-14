Soumitra Chatterjee critical, state to bear all treatment cost

Kolkata: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition continues to remain critical but stable. According to hospital sources, he has been responding to the treatment. He has been kept under BiPap support.



The state government has decided to bear the entire treatment cost for the Banga Bibhushan awardee.

His health condition slightly improved after he was put under Bipap support. The 85-year-old thespian was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata on October 6 after he had tested positive for Covid.

Hospital sources said he has been undergoing Covid treatment. The medicines which are being administered for the past few days remain unchanged. Plasma therapy has been conducted on the patient twice. His organs have been functioning normally but the sodium-potassium level has been fluctuating. He is under round-the-clock observation. He has undergone Eco, ECG and various blood tests on Tuesday. An MRI scan was also performed on him. Brain scan shows no neurological abnormality.

It was learnt from the hospital sources that the actor's prostate cancer had spread to his lungs and brain following which he was put under BiPap support. He has urinary infection as well and his health condition has deteriorated since Friday.

A health bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday said Chatterjee still complains about restlessness and mild agitation.