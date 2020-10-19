Soumitra Chatterjee better, able to speak a few words, say docs

Kolkata: The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is gradually improving and he is responding to verbal commands, doctors said.

His condition has improved a lot and he is now able to speak a few words. Oxygen saturation of the legendary actor has now been consistent and his organs are functioning normally. According to a member doctor of the team constituted for his treatment, the actor is fine on almost all the parameters.

"He doesn't have any corona-related lung issues. We have reduced the oxygen requirement as he is still holding on to his saturation which is above 96 per cent to 99 per cent," a senior doctor said. Chatterjee however remains drowsy which is a concern for the doctor.