Soumen Mitra inaugurates exhibition of photos clicked by cops

Kolkata: In a unique move to encourage the rank and file, over 100 photographs clicked by personnel of the Kolkata Police amidst their busy schedule to serve the society have been displayed at the Kolkata Police Museum on Ripon Street.



This is the first time such an initiative has been taken in which the hobbies of the police personnel have been given importance and preserved in the museum where people from all walks of life can visit and enjoy the photographs clicked in different parts of the world.

There are photographs clicked by the rank and file in north Bengal to the dense forest of Africa.

Commissioner of Kolkata Police Soumen Mitra inaugurated the exhibition based on nature and wildlife titled "An Introspection by KOL Cop" on Saturday evening.

"The rank and file of the police force always need to be on their toes. As a result they get less time to pursue their hobbies. But if their work that they do to pursue their hobbies amidst busy schedules get exhibited, it would encourage them to move ahead in their life with more confidence," said the Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

A good range of pictures of national and international standard reflects the artistic side of policemen who are believed to be rough and tough individuals without sharp sense of aesthetics.

It needs mention that the house that once belonged to the famous 'sanyasi of Bhawal', who came back home after a decade, was developed as a Kolkata Police Museum a few years ago.