Soumen Mitra becomes new Kolkata Police Commissioner

Kolkata: The IPS officer of 1988 batch, Soumen Mitra, became the Kolkata Police Commissioner in a major reshuffle that the poll-bound Bengal witnessed in the IPS cadre on Saturday.



Mitra, who is an officer in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, became the Commissioner of the city police replacing Anuj Sharma, who has been made the ADG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Sources in the state government had confirmed on Friday itself that the decision has been taken of bringing in Mitra as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. But the state Home and Hill Affairs department issued the order on Saturday.

Mitra, who worked as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police for a brief period in 2016, began his career as a probationer in Darjeeling and his first posting was also in the Hills as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Darjeeling. He was first posted in the Kolkata Police as its Deputy Commissioner (Special) of the Detective Department (DD). Later, he worked in the Kolkata Police in different posts including Deputy Commissioner (DC) DD, Joint Commissioner of Police (Organisations) and Special Commissioner of Police. He was Commissioner of the city police earlier from April 13 to May 21 in 2016 after being posted by the Election Commission.

Debashis Roy, who was ADG of the Armed Police, has been made the ADG (Training) in Mitra's place.

Three other Police Commissionerates — Barrackpore, Bidhannagar and Howrah — have got Ajay Nand, Supratim Sarkar and C Sudhakar as its new Commissioners respectively.

Jawed Shamim, who was the Special CP-I of the city police, becomes the ADG (Law and Order) replacing Gyanwant Singh. Singh is the new ADG of the State Armed Police.

Senior IPS officer ADG CID Siddh Nath Gupta became ADG South Bengal replacing Rajeev Mishra, who became ADG Planning. Ajey Mukund Ranade, who was ADG Planning, has been posted as Advisor (Security and Vigilance) of the WBSEDCL.

Commissioner of Barrackpore Commissioneratre Manoj Verma becomes IGP CIF and IGP Traffic Tripurari has been transferred to the post of IGP Personnel. Tanmoy Ray Chowdhury, who was also IGP Traffic, becomes Additional CP of the Kolkata Police.

Praveen Tripathi becomes DIG Provisioning. Kunal Agarwal has been posted as DIG Midnapore Range replacing V Solomon Nesakumar, who was Joint Commissioner (Establishment) of the Kolkata Police. Mukesh has been posted as DIG Barasat Range.