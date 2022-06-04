SoPs for rowing clubs: Adequate rescue boats, water ambulance & specialised training must

kolkata: The Kolkata Police has made it mandatory for the rowing clubs to have adequate rescue boats with state-of-the-art infrastructure during rowing practice, regatta or any other water sports in Rabindra Sarobar.



The Standard Operating Procedure ( SOP) prepared by Kolkata Police has also prescribed deployment of water ambulance at a strategic place in the water to provide instant medical support to the rowers in case of any eventuality. The clubs have also been asked to have first aid facilities, life-saving drugs and a doctor with paramedic staff for CPR and other instant medical support which is required to save a person in case of drowning or meeting up with similar exigency.

The SOP has been prepared by Kolkata Police based on the suggestions and deliberations at the meeting chaired by Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel and the club authorities in presence of senior officials of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar at Lalbazar on May 27.

All rowing activities at the Lake has been postponed following the unfortunate and unprecedented incident in which two rowers, Pushan Sadhukhan and Souradeep Chatterjee, both students of South Point High School, ddrowned on May 21 at Rabindra Sarobar after their rowing boat capsized during a squall.

The SOP that has laid special emphasis on the safety of the rowers has also stated that open water life guard with proper upto date certifications should be deployed in adequate numbers at various strategic locations either on dumb boats or floating pontoons anchored to the shore on both sides.

"It should be part of mandatory drill to check weather forecast before sending rowers/trainees into water. They should not be allowed to venture into the water if the weather conditions is inappropriate and there should be display board where forecast and conditions of weather should be displayed ," a senior KP official said.

The rowers would have to undergo specialised training so that they are able to perform the minimum competency as per international standards. They have to get a third party certification from competent authority about swimming skills.

The rowers would also need to undergo a capsize drill conducted by the rowing clubs in their swimming pools and in a controlled environment following international norms .The exercise should be conducted on a regular basis and a register should be maintained regarding this. The SOP further asked the clubs to appoint a Safety Officer who will oversee the safety protocols, parental advisory committee with sufficient representation from rowers' parents .

It has also stated that coordination meeting with all stakeholders to be held every month to check the safety measures.

The rowing clubs have demanded at least one diesel-run motorised speedboat during rowing events as it will take a lot of time for battery driven rescue boats to rush to a spot in case of emergency. KMDA may move the National Green Tribunal with the plea of motorized speed boat for the sake of safety of the rowers. It has asked the rowing clubs to provide them details regarding use of such boats in rowing events at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad which can be placed before the green .

The clubs have been using diesel-run motorised speed boats for prompt rescue operation but it had to be stopped following an order from the National Green Tribunal and a notice from KMDA.

"It will be difficult for us to implement all the features laid down in the SOP. We will be holding a meeting likely on Saturday to deliberate on the same and will get back to Kolkata Police," a senior Club official said.