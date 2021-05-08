SOPs for Covid control rooms, helpline launched by KMC

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of its control room for better COVID-19 management in the city.



The development comes on the day when the state Chief Secretary held a video conference with KMC officials and District Magistrates in presence of senior officials of the Health department on the various aspects for effective COVID-19 management.

The Covid cases in the state, including the city, are increasing. The total cases in the city have gone up to 3915 with 28 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The SOP includes dedicated phone numbers for admission to government hospitals, for admission to safe home/ institutional quarantine, body disposal and ambulance service. The KMC control room with number 9330904817 will cater to phone calls related to cases of bodies remaining unattended awaiting COVID-19 reports.

Chairman of the Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim gave clear instructions that there should be no delay in removal of bodies and once a medical report was received necessary actions should be taken.

With the daily COVID-19 mortality on the rise, the civic body augmented its crematorium infrastructure. Presently, six furnaces at Dhapa, four at Nimtala, 2 at Birjunala, one at Siriti near Behala and the Garia Mahasasan (from 12 night to 5 am) are being used for last rites of COVID-19 victims. Another two are being added to Nimtala crematorium, which has six at present for disposal of general bodies.

"There is a shortage in the supply of vaccine doses, but we are using our 144 centres in every single ward for daily vaccination. Still on a day, KMC is vaccinating more than 50 per cent of the total people being inoculated in the city," Subrata Roy Chowdhury, Chief Medical Officer of Health, KMC said.