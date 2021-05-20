SoP for tax waivers on import of drugs, equipment for Covid fight issued

KOLKATA: The state government issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure availability of tax waivers on the import of medicines and equipment needed to fight the Covid pandemic. Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare department and Managing Director of West Bengal Medical Services Corporation (WBMSC) has been appointed as the nodal authority for the same by the state government.



On May 9, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that such exemptions would encourage the private organisations in extending support to the state governments in meeting "the huge gap in demand and supply" of the same.

The SoP includes the process of authorisation of entity, relief agency or statutory body and certification of import. It also includes work flow that is needed for certification of the statement required for completion of the entire process.

It has been stated that the said goods, received from abroad, have to be for free distribution in any part of the country "for the purpose of Covid relief only".

Before getting the necessary clearances, the importer also has to produce before the custom authority, who could be a Deputy or Assistant Commissioner of Customs, a certificate from the state government's nodal authority.

The nodal authority will be certifying that the goods to be imported will be used for the purpose of Covid treatment.

It has also been stated in the SoP that the importer has to submit a self-declaration form and submit it to the state government's nodal authority at md@wbmsc.gov.in.

The requisite certificate would be issued to the applicant once the self-declaration form is approved after examining the related documents.

In terms of certification of statement, one has to submit an application and the certified copy of the statement — containing details of the goods to be imported — will be provided after approval of the same that has to be produced before the Assistant Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner of Customs at the port of import within a period of six months from the date of import.

The time period may be extended maximum for nine months, said a state government officer.