Soon, water treatment plant for Maheshtala

Kolkata: Maheshtala Municipality will soon have its own water treatment plant at Akra under ward 7 of the civic body. The project worth Rs 400 crore is expected to be completed in 18 months.



The water treatment plant of 45 million gallon capacity will supply potable water to the 35 wards under the civic body and residents of Budge Budge and Pujali municipality.

Presently, the residents of Maheshtala are dependent on water supply from Garden Reach.

"Water from the Uludanga Park area of river Hooghly will be lifted through an intake jetty and then transported through pipeline to the upcoming water treatment plant. The water will be purified and then supplied to every nook and corner of all the 35 wards of the civic body. The work for laying the pipeline is going on in full swing. About 90 per cent of the work has already been done," said Dulal Das, Chairman of Board of Administrators, Maheshtala Municipality.

The water treatment plant, whose boundary wall has already been completed, will be built on 10 acres, belonging to the state Housing department. According to an official in the water supply department of the municipality, residents of certain pockets presently face water crisis during summer season. "We are also setting up some capsule booster pumping stations at strategic locations to augment water flow," the official said.