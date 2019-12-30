Soon, Transport dept set to bring out new diversion map for Talla Bridge

Kolkata: The state Transport department is all set to issue a new route diversion map soon, in the wake of closure of buses and heavy vehicles on Talla Bridge.



According to sources, no vehicles will ply on the bridge after December 3. The new route diversion map will have two parts – the North-bound map (Chitpore Lockgate flyover) and South-bound map (Belgachia flyover).

Goods vehicles entering the city from Dunlop will go to Belgachia and then to Jessore Road and VIP Road and Park Circus. The goods vehicles will also be allotted a specific period for movement.

The total number of bus routes plying on the Talla Bridge is 42 and around 900 buses used to ply on the bridge every day, prior to its closure.

"Today, the Regional Transport Authority Kolkata region chairman and state Transport additional directorate conducted an emergency meeting at the conference hall of the Public Vehicles department, in connection with the route diversion. Representatives of bus operators were present at the meeting as well," said Pradip Narayan Bose of the West Bengal Bus and Mini Bus Owners' Association.

He said that the vehicles coming from B T Road and heading towards Shyambazar will be diverted to Paikpara and then go to Belgachia Bridge. The vehicles will return to B T Road using the Chitpore Lockgate flyover.

It might be mentioned that the state Public Works Department (PWD) will start work for pulling down the Talla Bridge after January 5, 2020.

This was decided at a meeting between the state PWD, Transport department, Railways, Metro Railways, Kolkata Police and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate on September 14, where a detailed traffic management plan was chalked out to ensure hassle-free commutes for the people, once the razing of the bridge starts.