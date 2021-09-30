Soon, system to track containers in Kolkata Port

KOLKATA: Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP), erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust, will soon introduce an Optical Character Recognition System (OCRS) for tracking of containers inside the port premises ensuring easy and hassle-free pick up. The port is also developing a GPS-based tracking system of the containers on the part of respective companies during transit in rails and roads on a priority basis.



"The OCRS will be such that simply by sending an sms to a given number, the exact location of the container including its exact berth, stock yard can be tracked. Accordingly, the truck driver can go directly inside the port premises and pick it up from there. If everything goes as per plan, this system will be in place by December-January," Vinit Kumar, chairman SMP said, addressing a virtual session on "Positioning Kolkata as the Super Gateway to Nepal", organised by Calcutta Chamber of Commerce.

He maintained that the GPS based-tracking system will also be launched shortly.

According to Kumar, SMP will soon introduce pre–gate off dock facilities where all export containers will come and clearances, including custom clearance will be done pre- gate. Then the containers will go directly into the port premises and will get delivered there.

Kumar said that the entire export- import of containers has been made paperless and no one needs to come to the port . "Earlier, there were six manual interventions and presently there are only two and that too in electronic mode," he added. Interestingly, SMP has earned the highest revenue among all ports in the country through the e-platform.