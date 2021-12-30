Soon, Sufal Bangla stall to be set up in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Sufal Bangla Stall which involves fair-price stalls and counters in order to provide food articles especially those of vegetables at cheaper rate to the people belonging to the lower income group will soon start functioning in Balurghat, as informed by the Agricultural Marketing minister and local Harirampur MLA Biplab Mitra.

Mitra who was accompanied by the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Ayesha Rani A, Subdivisional Officer SDO) of Balurghat Suman Das Gupta and the Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Balurghat civic body Sekhar Das Gupta on Tuesday afternoon had inspected some areas under the Balurghat civic body where the stall can be opened for the residents.

They had inspected the areas including the municipal market complex located at the public bus stand, a place located at Tank More adjacent to Satyajit Mancha and Sahebkachari area for this purpose. Initially it has been decided that the stall can be functional at a mini-market complex-run by the Balurghat civic body at the public bus stand area. "We are eager to open a Sufal Bangla Stall in Balurghat. We had already visited some sites where the stall can be opened," Mitra said.