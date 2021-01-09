Soon, streamlined process to ensure mutation, registration & conversion of land in 'one go'

Kolkata: The state is soon going to introduce a "new streamlined process" to ensure mutation, registration and conversion of land "in one go" and within seven days to facilitate fast execution of industrial investment projects.



The move comes crucial following an interaction between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and around 75 industrialists, held on Wednesday at Nabanna Sabhaghar. The interaction was convened by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

One of the key issues, which cropped up during the interaction, is the delay in mutation and conversion of the land. It is related to procurement of land in the state (to set up industry). Non-digitisation of land records has come up as the root cause behind the delay. The present government has inherited the "non-digitised land record" as a legacy from the erstwhile Left Front government. Senior officers identified the problem while working on the same to iron out the issue

of delay in mutation and conversion.

A senior officer said: "Now majority of the land records have been digitised and new streamlined processes will be introduced within a couple of months to address the issue."

The "new streamlined process" will be an "attempt to give mutation, registration and conversion in one go, preferably within seven days" of applying for the same. It will smoothen the process and the delay in mutation and conversion

would be a matter of the past. It is expected to be in place by the end of this financial year.

At the same time the state government has also initiated the process of rationalising the circle rate and the market rate of land in the industrial areas. It will be gradually executed in the state in phases.

The move has been taken to address the issue of disparity in the circle rate and

market rate. WBIDC is also ensuring all services to industries in various sectors including large, MSME, textiles, agro-business and information technology through a single window. It is available online through Silpa Sathi portal and one may also turn up physically for the same service at WBIDC's Silpa Sathi office. The facility has been

introduced from the beginning of January.

The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has made provisions for online urban land

ceiling clearance by introducing a web portal dedicated for the same.