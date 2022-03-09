Soon, state to set up automated track with bumpers & slopes for driving tests in RTOs

kolkata: State Transport department will set up automated track for the driving test in RTOs soon.



At present, Kolkata Public Vehicles Department, Kasba Transport Bhawan and other Regional Transport Offices or RTOs in the state do not dedicate tracks for applicants giving driving test.It is learnt that the automated track will have bumpers and slopes to give ambience to applicants of real road.

Tests on automated tracks are much more stringent. Unlike conventional tests, in which drivers have to drive on a track amid traffic in the presence of a motor vehicle inspector, the automated tracks simulate tougher driving conditions. "The work is in a primary stage. A company has been roped in to set the special track for driving test at Behala. Setting up an automated track for the driving test will take some time. We have decided to set up a special track in RTOs," said an official.

In a bid to get a driving license from the Public Vehicles Department, the applicant can apply online and submit the relevant documents.

A web application number will be generated and then the applicant will have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and apply for Learner's License in person.