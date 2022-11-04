Soon, state to launch portal for transfer of college teachers: Min

Kolkata: The state Education department will soon introduce a portal for the smooth and transparent transfer of college teachers in similarity with the Utsashree portal that was launched in August 2021 for the transfer of school teachers, state Education minister Bratya Basu said.



Basu inaugurated the revamped Swami Vivekananda Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship (SVMCMS), digi-locker for the availability of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary mark-sheets and certificates in online mode and online platform for granting NOC to the ICSE and CBSE schools across the state.

"We are introducing a portal for smooth and transparent transfer of college teachers. The Utsashree portal has been very successful with over 36,000 teachers getting transferred through the portal,"

Basu said.

He maintained that in the year 2021-22, at least 8,53,204 beneficiaries have availed facilities of Swami Vivekananda Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship (SVMCMC)and the total amount disbursed is over

Rs 1281.63 crore.

The criteria of marks for availing of the scholarship were reduced to 60 per cent from 75 in 2021-22 for reaching out to more and more students.

The SVMCMC scheme has been thoroughly revamped in the year 2016 to cover more students as well as to enhance the scholarship amounts. Students from Class XI to the PhD level are entitled to the scholarship.

All successful candidates of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary between the period 2015-2021 can download their mark-sheets and certificates through the digi-locker available through iCloud.

"The ICSE and CBSE schools had to apply in physical mode for NOC from the Education department. Now they can apply in online mode and NOC will be given in a transparent and time-bound manner," the minister said.