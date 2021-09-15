Soon, state to launch app for selling groceries & vegetables





KOLKATA: The state government is preparing an app for the state Agricultural Marketing department so that consumers can buy groceries and vegetables online.

The decision was taken after it was found that there was a demand for the vegetables sold in Sufal Bangla stalls in various parts of the state. Senior officials of the state government said the app would become operational from next month.

This will benefit the farmers as well as the customers. The app will be updated once a month.

A senior official of the state Agricultural Marketing department said: "We are planning to launch a few new organic products, which have got high marketing value like baby corn, and American corn. The products will be frozen and it will be delivered online too once the app becomes operational. At the back of the product, the manufacturing date will be mentioned, and it can be seen online too."

Even organic products like 'Dal', 'Chana', and flour will be available at lower price compared to market price.

Senior officials of the state government said once the app is developed, the customer base of the Agricultural Marketing department can be expanded.

The app will be endorsed through the social media handle of the state government too.

The Sufal Bangla project commenced through door-to-door selling of vegetables in mobile vans on 29 September, 2014.

This project ensures availability of food and nutritional security at a reasonable price, and to secure remunerative prices for growers.

This also entails development of the agricultural economy.

Till now, there are 40 outlets in the state and plans are there to increase the number of outlets in the state.