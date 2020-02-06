Soon, smart classrooms in 300 madrasas

Kolkata: The state Directorate of Madrasah Education (DoME) will introduce smart classrooms in the seventh and eighth standard in 300 madrasas across the state.



The move comes after the Directorate received tremendous response from students after the introduction of smart classrooms in classes IX and X in 300 madrasas in two phases that cover 600 classrooms.

"We have conducted an impact study of the madrasas and have come across the fact that student attendance has been excellent in those madrasas that have been equipped with smart classrooms. Moreover, the number of dropouts in classes IX and X have also gone down with the introduction of smart classrooms. So now, we have decided to have similar classrooms in 300 madrasas in class VII and VIII that will include 600 classrooms. We have already forwarded the proposal to the state Finance department. Work will begin as soon as we get the nod," said Abid Hussain, Director of DoME.

An impact study done by the Directorate found that students have been losing interest with the traditional concept of classroom teaching with blackboard, chalk and duster. Often they would go home without following the lessons in class. The officials of Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education department spoke with educationists and the decision was taken that we will gradually develop smart classrooms at the madrasas. The lessons taught in the class are being projected through illustrations and diagrams and students have developed an interest in these smart classrooms.

West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation (WEBEL) is responsible for setting up smart classroom under Information & Communications (ICT) scheme that began in 2017-18 fiscal.

The DoME had provided training to the teachers of the madrasahs before the introduction of smart classrooms so that they are at ease during classes.

The state-aided madrasas in the state are presently 615 and a

majority of them are located in Murshidabad, Malda, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Birbhum.

Bengal is the only state in the country that has English medium madrasas. There are 12 such madrasas in the state.