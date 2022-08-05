Soon, sensitisation prog for nursing staff at maternity homes in rural areas

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee on Thursday said that the commission will undertake a sensitisation programme among the nursing professionals in maternity homes or small scale nursing homes in the rural areas who handle pregnant women.



One of the main objectives of the WBCERC is to give an emphasis on nursing management in the health sector, especially among those situated in the far off areas.

WBCERC Chairperson Banerjee said that a section of nursing professionals in the maternity homes in the rural areas require some sensitization programme and training.

"It often occurs in some private nursing homes and maternity clinics in the far off districts where women give birth to children but postoperative complications arise after 10 hours," he said.

"Postoperative complications are not often noticed and curative surgeries required to save the life of the mothers are not carried out. We will give emphasis on nursing management and sensitization programmes in private maternity homes," Banerjee added.

Incidentally, the WBCERC is going to start sensitization workshops in various private hospitals from September 14 which will mainly focus on reducing the maternal mortality rate in the rural areas.

The WBCERC on Thursday conducted the last workshop of the Phase I sensitization programme at a private hospital in the city.

State health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam who was also present in the workshop said state government's main objective is to ensure affordable health service in various levels of the health sector. He laid emphasis on bringing small scale private hospitals under the comprehensive IT platform.

It may be mentioned here that Bengal ranked second in the country after Andhra Pradesh for reaching out to maximum number of patients in the rural areas through the telemedicine platform, introduced in the state during the Covid surge in 2021.

To provide affordable, accessible, inclusive, sustainable and high quality healthcare service delivery up to grass root level of Bengal, the state government had launched "Swasthya Ingit", a telemedicine initiative (IT-based Audio-Visual Tele-consultation services) to serve rural hinterland of the state in August, 2021.

Integrated health management system is being developed not only to look into the government sector but will also cater to the private sectors through an integrated system where health registries, digital depositories, information relating to the referrals will be available.