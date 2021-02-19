Soon, scan QR cards to buy tickets for tram rides in city

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation is all set to introduce QR code and cashless ticketing for trams.



From February 20, the Rajabazar route will get WBTC QR cards for cashless payments. From mid-March, all tram routes will get cashless payments systems.

Talking on the new initiative, Rachhpal Singh, chairman of WBTC said: "Cashless ticketing will make tram ride more comfortable for users."

The cashless system makes Kolkata Trams a part of few transport systems in India that support cashless payments like IRCTC, Red Bus, Delhi Metro, Mumbai Metro, OLA etc. Notably, being the only Tramways in India, now it's going to be cashless.

"We have been trying to make trams attractive for youths. We started colour coded routes, free wifi in AC trams and now cashless ticketing. Cashless payments will make tram traveling convenient and contact less," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, managing director of WBTC.

In this cashless system, every conductor would have a WBTC QR Code Card. The tram rider just has to scan this QR code using any UPI enabled payment app.

Once the traveller scans this QR Code, the name of the respective Depot along with an identifier for Conductor will get displayed on the app he is using. The customer enters the ticket fare amount and enters the UPI PIN to complete the payment. The successful payment screen will be shown by the customer to the conductor. The conductor will issue the ticket accordingly.