Soon, ropeway services to connect areas in New Town

Kolkata: The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is trying to introduce ropeway services to connect areas in New Town that are outside 500 metres zone of the proposed Metro route.



"According to our engineers, usually people do not want to walk beyond 500 metres. The East-West Metro from Salt Lake Sector V till Salt Lake stadium will commence its operation from February 14. The Garia-Airport Metro link will go over New Town. So, we have started thinking of pollution-free and hassle-free connectivity with the interiors of New Town to the Metro alignment. We have also discussed the matter and options could include ropeway or elevated tramways. We are preparing the DPR," said Debashis Sen, Chairman of NKDA, at a session on "Strategies for Accelerating Urban Electric Mobility" organised by British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, in collaboration with The Bengal Chamber.

Sen mentioned that during the London Olympics, a long ropeway route was created to connect Canary Bay to the main parts of the city.

Three electric buses that were launched in 2018 in New Town have proved to be very popular and 2.5 lakh tickets have been sold till date. Previously, the NKDA had mulled monorail services for this connectivity but has presently shelved the idea as it has proved to be a costly proposition. The ropeway is a cheaper option.

N S Nigam, Secretary, state Transport department, opined that a public share in the transportation system has to be retained. He maintained that 50 electric buses are being launched in New Town, Kolkata. "Old buses were in Capex (Capital expenditure) model but the new buses would be launched in Opex (Operational expenditure) model. We wish to increase the charging stations and bring tariff reforms," Nigam added.

Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata, stated: "Kolkata has accomplished a remarkable feat in piloting electric buses. The City of Joy rightly received a C40 cities award in Copenhagen for its efforts on electrification of the public transport system. Transport for London has already been engaging with the Bengal government on integrated transport planning for the city."