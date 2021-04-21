Soon, quarantine zones for cops to be set up at all traffic guards

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has instructed its traffic wing to set up quarantine zones in each of the traffic guards.



Earlier, one room in each of the 25 traffic guards were kept ready to isolate police personnel with Covid symptoms. But during the neo normal situation, those rooms were being used normally.On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Traffic, Pandey Santosh called for a virtual meeting. During the meeting he instructed the OC's of all traffic guards to prepare one of the rooms in each of the

traffic guards for quarantine purposes. If any traffic cop is found to be a Covid suspect, then he would be isolated from the others till the test report arrives or shifted to any Covid facility.

The traffic sergeants have been asked to take utmost precautions while intercepting vehicles and prosecuting the offending drivers. Sources informed that entry of outsiders has been restricted in the traffic guards. Fine payment and documents handover process

is being operated through a window or a camp outside the traffic guard building. The traffic sergeants performing duty on the roads have been asked not to enter the traffic guards to take rest. Till Monday ,around 90 Kolkata Police personnel were infected within the past few weeks.