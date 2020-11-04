Soon, police helpline for hiring cabs at Howrah Stn

Kolkata: Following the footsteps of Bidhannagar City Police, the Howrah City Police will soon launch a helpline number to facilitate smooth hiring of prepaid taxis from Howrah Station.



Earlier, Bidhannagar City Police had introduced a similar helpline at the airport in which passengers will have to give a missed call on a number allotted by the police. Next, a text message containing a One Time Password (OTP) would be sent to the passenger along with a designated time slot after which the prepaid taxi counter needs to be approached at the given time, which is managed by the Howrah City Police. There, he or she will need to provide the OTP to the booking agent for reserving a taxi.

According to Arnab Biswas, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic under Howrah City Police, the new system will help the passengers, especially senior citizens to avoid queues as people availing the service will be given priority at the prepaid taxi booking counter.