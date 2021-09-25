Soon, pilgrim-friendly App for Gangasagar Mela

kolkata: The Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority (GBDA) will soon launch a pilgrim-friendly App to assist the pilgrims of Gangasagar Mela 2022 regarding basic amenities and ease of visit to the fair site.



"We will conduct the fair maintaining all COVID-19 norms in 100 per cent eco-friendly way. Green Gangasagar campaign will be started shortly by GBDA in association with the district administration to make it a green, clean and serene event. There will be green mascots for spreading awareness and massive plantation drive in and around Gangasagar beach area, among other initiatives," a senior official in the district administration said.

The 16th board meeting of GBDA was held on Friday, in which several schemes for enhancing quality tourism activity at Gangasagar and Bakkhali were discussed.

The schemes that have been taken up include construction of a 100-bed dormitory of GBDA, tourist facilitation centre at Gangasagar, Bakkhali and Beguakhali beach, an aqua gallery, food court, souvenir shops, sea view gallery, amphitheatre and aqua art with landscaping at Bakkhali.

"A parking lot will be created near picnic ground at Bakkhali and Benubon and upgradation of government cottages will also be taken up,"the official added.

As part of economy development plans to promote commerce and business among local shopkeepers, GBDA has taken up a market complex at Rudrangar, Chemaguri, Dasmile etc. Minister of Sunderban Affairs Bankim Hazra, ex-chairman of GBDA was felicitated by Srimanto Mali, chairman GBDA and P. Ulaganathan, DM, South 24-Parganas.