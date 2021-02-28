Soon, people to get jabs free of cost from govt hosps: Official

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay held a virtual meeting with the Union cabinet secretary on Saturday morning discussing various aspects relating to the vaccination of the people above 60 and those between 45-59 having comorbidity. The vaccination process for the elderly citizens would be begin on March 1. People would receive vaccines from the government hospitals at free-of-costs. Discussion started relating to the price of the vaccine at the private hospitals.



Bandyopadhyay also held a virtual meeting with the representatives of the private hospital later in the day. It was discussed as to how a proper system would be in place to include the private hospitals in the immunization system.

"The price of vaccines in private hospitals would be announced once it is determined. It will be informed once a specific decision is taken. Infrastructure related issues of the private hospitals were also discussed during the meeting. It would be examined if the private hospitals have proper storages," a senior government official said.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Saturday registered 210 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally of infected patients in the state 5,74,926 so far. The recovery rate stood at 97.63 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.73. As many as 5,61,327 patients have recovered and therefore been released from different hospitals out of which 217 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has so far carried out 85,43,514 Covid samples till Saturday out of which 20,013 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Three people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,266. No death was reported in North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered two deaths while Jalpaiguri has seen one.

Around 3,100 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,507 people so far. Kolkata has seen 69 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,349 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,117 out of which 49 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 17 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.