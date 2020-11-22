Soon, new hiring policy, including domocile norms, for power dept

Kolkata: At a time when the power supply and distribution network is witnessing technological interventions, the state Power department is all set to introduce a new recruitment policy. From online examination to practical knowledge of modern machineries and new domicile norms, a lot will change for the aspirants applying for jobs in the department.



Among the significant changes, priority will be given to persons having practical knowledge. The written examination will be entirely conducted in online mode. The questions for the examination will be changed on a rotation basis to ensure

transparency.

"The power sector has seen a sea of change in terms of technological upgradation. So, we decided to bring in significant changes in the existing method of recruitment. The draft has already been prepared and we are hopeful of unveiling the same soon," said Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Power minister.

The eligibility criteria for applying to the posts will also change.

"It has been found that people recruited from other states face a lot of problems in executing work at the ground level due to their inability to understand local Bengali language. We may introduce a domicile (A) category which states that a person to be recruited will have at least ten years staying period in Bengal," said a senior official of the department.

Sources in the department said there have been allegations of corruption and favouritism in some earlier instances of recruitment. A complaint was lodged some months back at Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police station against an agency that had brought out fake advertisements about recruitment of metre in the state Power department.

The department had also come across some clippings that were circulated in social media by the fake agency, demanding money from aspiring candidates for recruitment to the post.

The present consumer base of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has crossed 2 crore mark. The department has laid emphasis on setting up of sub stations across the state for boosting of power distribution network.

The advanced machineries that are being used for this purpose require knowledge about the modern technology in this area.

"So, we need more professionals with thorough knowledge about the latest technology in the power sector," said the official.

The department has already come up with a transfer policy and promotion policy for its employees.