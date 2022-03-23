Soon, meritorious students of a particular area can teach in nearby schools: Bratya

Kolkata: The state government is coming up with a new policy in an attempt to ensure that during fresh recruitments in educational institutions, a meritorious student of a particular area gets the chance to teach in a school located in his/her own district, sub-division or sadar area. A portal is being developed for this purpose, state Education minister Bratya Basu said in the Assembly on Tuesday.



"We have launched the Utsashree portal in August 2021 and since then 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have been transferred close to their respective residences. We have witnessed that everybody seeks transfer in close proximity to their residences and urban areas that may lead to a problem of teachers in rural areas. So to overcome this problem, we are trying to ensure that during fresh recruitments in educational institutions, a meritorious student of a particular area gets the chance to teach in a school located in his /her own district, sub-division or sadar area.

The minister added that the government is taking all possible measures to fast track recruitments in vacant posts in educational institutions. "We are trying our best to ensure that no vacancy exists in the schools in the near future," Basu said. A sum of over Rs 5,811.20 crore for the Higher Education department and Rs 35,206.72 crore for the School Education department for 2022-23 financial year was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Highlighting the development in the education sector, Basu, while tabling the Budget said that 19,996 students have availed facilities of Students Credit Card scheme till February 28. "In 2010-11, there were 12 state-aided universities. 30 new universities have been set up in these 11 years, including 19 state-aided and 11 private ones. Enrollment in higher educational institutions has risen from 13.24 lakh since 2010-11 to 21.61 lakh in the 2021 academic session," the minister said.