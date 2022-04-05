Soon, Medical College in Santiniketan to have infra to support robotic surgeries

kolkata: The medical college at Santiniketan that has been set up in PPP mode will soon have facilities for tele ICU and virtual ICU which will ultimately be equipped to conduct robotic surgery.



Doctors from a private hospital in Chennai will be able to address ICU patients in the Bengal hospital.

Injection can be administered in patients in the medical college under the directions from the private hospital.

DR JS Rajkumar noted robotic surgeon from the Chennai hospital was in Birbhum on Sunday to attend a health programme at Suri super speciality hospital in presence of senior officials of the district health department and authorities of the Santiniketan medical college.

"The people of the state will no longer need to travel to Chennai for critical surgeries where intervention is needed very quickly," an official of the Santiniketan Hospital said.

"The Chennai-based private hospital has assured us of all possible infrastructure for developing infrastructure of operation and other ICU treatment virtually," the official of the Santiniketan hospital said.

An agreement in connection with imparting state-of-the-art treatment at Santiniketan hospital through facilities and doctors from Chennai-based hospital has been signed recently.

Exchange of technology, digital healthcare, robotic and bariatric surgery, training of medical interns on digital health, special training for nurses will be held, according to the agreement signed between the two parties, an official from the hospital informed.