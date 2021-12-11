Soon, master plan to make waterlogging in Howrah a thing of the past

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government is coming up with a master plan to bring an end to the decades-old menace of waterlogging in Howrah.



This is the first time when the state Irrigation and Waterways department along with the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department are working together to ensure that the matter of waterlogging in Kolkata's twin city becomes a matter of the past.

Joint inspection has been carried out by engineers of both the departments and a system has been developed to ensure proper coordination while taking every decision in relation to the execution of the work under the master plan.

"At present, bringing an end to the menace of waterlogging in Kolkata and Howrah holds top priority," said a senior state government officer.

Mainly, two Detailed Project Reports (DPR) are getting prepared. The state Irrigation and Waterways department is preparing the DPR for the works related to the six canals measuring a total of around 22 km in Howrah and setting up pump houses near the irrigation canals. Similarly, the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department is preparing the DPR for works that need to be undertaken within the city to ensure that water recedes quickly. Sources said that the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has engaged the Government of India undertaking WAPCOS to prepare the DPR. The DPRs are also being prepared with proper coordination among the concerned officers of both the departments.

Residents of at least 35 out of 66 wards of the civic body face immense inconvenience due to waterlogging and even train services are impacted at the Tikiapara Car Shed.

Najirganj and Swarnamoyee are the two main canals in Howrah. Apart from these, Howrah Drainage Canal and Pachakhal are among the six canals that would be undergoing drainage.

Officers of both the departments also held a thorough meeting with senior officials of the Howrah Municipal Corporation. "Our aim is to initiate the work as early as possible so that people can get respite from waterlogging in the next monsoon," the officer said.