Soon, Kolkata GPO to come up with parcel cafe for customers

KOLKATA: The Department of Posts, West Bengal circle is coming up with a parcel café at Kolkata GPO (General Post Office) in BBDBag where customers will get the opportunity to relax over a cup of tea and coffee during the time his/ her parcel gets booked and packed for delivery.



The move comes amidst the growing demand in parcel business not only in the state but in the entire country.

"It is a move to enhance the humane aspect when it comes to delivery of parcel as in most cases it is a gift from somebody to his near and dear ones. Moreover, people coming for sending parcels can avoid the normal queue at the post office in this dedicated parcel café," Niraj Kumar, Post Master General (PMG), Kolkata said.

There will be comfortable sitting arrangements for at least 25-30 people at a time with tables infront of them for having tea or coffee. The postal department feels that the café set up will also attract the young generation who are hardly aware of the functioning of the post office at a time when e mails and messages have dealt a telling blow to the practice of letter writing of yesteryears.

"We have plans to come up with dedicated parcel counters in post offices wherever possible and have already done so in Tollygunge post office recently," a senior official of the department said.

The department has recently introduced doorstep parcel delivery service in the form of a mobile van each at Burrabazar, Kalakar Street, Beadon Street and its adjoining areas in Kolkata and also in Barasat, Madhyamgram, New Barrackpore and its adjoining areas. Similar service from Indian Statistical Institute at Baranagar till Dakshineswar will start soon.

"We have plans to have similar facility in south Kolkata and Salt Lake – New Town area too,"Kumar said.

The Department of Posts is giving a big push to parcel business by developing technology, enhancing delivery channels and providing necessary infrastructure.

Different market studies by noted commercial groups have pointed out that there is tremendous potential for growth in parcel business.