Soon, KMC to engage 'manpower consultant'

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon engage an organisation with proven expertise in manpower consulting for rational distribution and planning of the workforce in the civic body.



Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday said that he had asked Commissioner Binod Kumar to do the needful in this regard.

"Various services of the KMC like trade licenses, building plan sanction, birth and death certificates etc have gone online in the recent past. So it is quite natural that manpower requirements in certain departments have gone down drastically," said the Kolkata Mayor.

Stating that manpower requirement had increased in some departments, Hakim said: "To deliver the best of civic amenities to the citizens of Kolkata has resulted in increased requirement in certain other departments in borough and ward levels. But we need to have a proper manpower distribution and planning mechanism in place. Hence, we are engaging a consultant to conduct a study on the workforce of the various departments so that gaps, if any, can be fulfilled," Hakim said.

Recently 110 employees of some departments including officers ine ranks of chief managers and managers have been transferred to other departments where there have been requirement.

The license department witnessed that a number of employees sit idle with hardly any work to do. So the maximum transfer has been done from this department and majority of the shuffle has been in the inspector rank.

Hakim said that since taking over as the Mayor of Kolkata he ensured that no employee should work in a particular department year after year.

"The Mayor has made it clear that the work culture of signing the register and leaving without doing any work will not be tolerated," a senior KMC official said.