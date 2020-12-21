Soon, KMC to accept applications for birth, death certificates online

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start accepting applications for birth and death certificates online.



"Previously, people had to visit KMC to submit the application forms for birth and death certificates in drop boxes along with relevant documents. In some cases, there used to be inordinate delay in issuance of such certificates as forms went missing. So, we are in the process of developing the online system. If everything goes as per plan, the system will be ready by next January," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC. The certificate will be uploaded online, following which the concerned person can collect the same from the civic body.

Recently, several applicants had complained about delays in getting such certificates during the Talk to KMC programme held every Saturday.

KMC, under the patronage of Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar, recently introduced e-office to end the delay in transfer of files from one office to another.